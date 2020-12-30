6. CDD supervisors in The Villages stand up to the trolls

Elected officials in 2020 finally stood up to “the trolls,” those making complaints about deed restriction violations in The Villages.

Community Development District 5 in a 3-2 vote decided stop accepting anonymous complaints about deed restriction violations. The supervisors voting in the majority agreed that the anonymous complaint system was no longer working and said they took the stand on behalf of residents. Those making complaints in CDD 5 must now give their names.

In Community Development District 7, supervisors agreed to limit the number of complaints that could be lodged in a single phone call or email to Community Standards. Supervisors pointed to a 2019 incident in which a single person lodged 107 complaints.

Those opposing the changes contended that homeowners who abide by the agreement they signed onto at the time they purchased their homes, should not fear the trolls as long as they are living up to the deed restrictions.

However, numerous residents have complained that trolls frequently target neighborhoods in which they do not reside. Those reporting violations may not even reside in The Villages, and residents argued that those complaints should not be considered legitimate.

“It’s a sport. It’s nothing but a sport to them,” said Lee Gilpin of the Village of Liberty Park.