Wednesday, December 30, 2020
76.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

French revolution copycat?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Are we, in this country, on the verge of a political system revolution?
Our circumstances are similar in possible outcomes to that of the late 18th century in France. There was a monarchy in charge and a very unhappy population. Two very different population groups. In short, “the French revolution played a critical role in shaping modern nations by showing the world the power inherent in the will of the people.” This line from the history of France. The similarities today are startling between the country of France in the late 1800s and this country today. Both times were witness to a growing apart of the two political entities. Although then the separation was between the royalty and peasant classes. Today it is between the Conservatives and the Liberals. Neither side today considers the existence of any middle ground. The members of Congress seem interested only in themselves first, and their party, second. The people are nowhere to be considered until election time.
The royal government was near bankruptcy, we here are in very deep debt. The French people faced heavy taxes; we are about to face the same. They had rioting, looting, and striking; looks like what we now read in our newspapers.
The parallels of both events are too many to include here but they remain to underscore what is possible, here, today.
Hopefully, there will emerge from Congress, a real companionship of political thought and eliminate the possibilities for conflict.

Joseph Kibitlewski, Ph.D.
Spruce Creek South

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Why weren’t Villagers wearing masks?

A Village of Duval resident asks why a group of Villagers weren’t wearing masks. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager reports that Biden/Harris sign stolen from yard

A Village of Springdale resident writes that a Biden/Harris sign was stolen from his yard, but a Trump sign in his neighbor’s yard went untouched. Read his Letter to the Editor, musing about the deepening signs of division.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why is there no COVID-19 vaccination rollout in The Villages?

A Village of Pine Hills resident is growing impatient for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wow! He must really hate Trump

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter and theorizes that the author of that letter must really hate President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s party is Trump

A resident of the Cherry Hill Villas in the Village of Belvedere claims that Donald Trump was never a real Republican. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis treats citizens like adults

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends Gov. DeSantis’ handling of the Coronavirus situation and contends the governor, “Treats citizens like adults.”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump has told too many lies to count

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that President Trump has told too many lies to count.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,241FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
76.8 ° F
78 °
75 °
60 %
1.6mph
20 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment