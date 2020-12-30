Grocery shopping in another country during COVID

To the Editor:

Those complaining about masks should try grocery shopping in another country. My author friend described his experience in an article.

He starts by wearing a mask. At the entrance, he has to wash his hands in the sink for 20 seconds. The entrance guard times him. Or he can use hand sanitizer.

Then he waits in line to sign the contact-tracking registry and provide his ID to the guard for verification. As an alternative, he can use his phone to register. Since the face-recognition software can’t recognize his face with the mask, he must scan his ID each time. The guard checks to see if it went through. All of that hand sanitizer has already destroyed one phone. After he is clean and duly registered, he can shop for groceries.

Does all of that work? You decide. You are eight times as likely to get COVID in The Villages as in his country, 30 times in Orlando, and 50 times in New York City.

William Myers

Village of Rio Grande