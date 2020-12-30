Wednesday, December 30, 2020
76.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Grocery shopping in another country during COVID

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Those complaining about masks should try grocery shopping in another country. My author friend described his experience in an article.
He starts by wearing a mask. At the entrance, he has to wash his hands in the sink for 20 seconds. The entrance guard times him. Or he can use hand sanitizer.
Then he waits in line to sign the contact-tracking registry and provide his ID to the guard for verification. As an alternative, he can use his phone to register. Since the face-recognition software can’t recognize his face with the mask, he must scan his ID each time. The guard checks to see if it went through. All of that hand sanitizer has already destroyed one phone. After he is clean and duly registered, he can shop for groceries.
Does all of that work? You decide. You are eight times as likely to get COVID in The Villages as in his country, 30 times in Orlando, and 50 times in New York City.

William Myers
Village of Rio Grande

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

French revolution copycat?

Is America on the threshold of an event like the French revolution? A Spruce Creek South resident shares his thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why weren’t Villagers wearing masks?

A Village of Duval resident asks why a group of Villagers weren’t wearing masks. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager reports that Biden/Harris sign stolen from yard

A Village of Springdale resident writes that a Biden/Harris sign was stolen from his yard, but a Trump sign in his neighbor’s yard went untouched. Read his Letter to the Editor, musing about the deepening signs of division.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why is there no COVID-19 vaccination rollout in The Villages?

A Village of Pine Hills resident is growing impatient for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Wow! He must really hate Trump

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter and theorizes that the author of that letter must really hate President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump’s party is Trump

A resident of the Cherry Hill Villas in the Village of Belvedere claims that Donald Trump was never a real Republican. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis treats citizens like adults

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends Gov. DeSantis’ handling of the Coronavirus situation and contends the governor, “Treats citizens like adults.”
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,241FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
76.8 ° F
78 °
75 °
60 %
1.6mph
20 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment