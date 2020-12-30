Wednesday, December 30, 2020
76.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sumter County to offer signup for limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Meta Minton

The Sumter County Health Department will begin offering signup for the extremely limited number of doses it has received for vaccination against the Coronavirus.

Demand for the vaccine has been intense, and the 2,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine received in Sumter County are not nearly enough to vaccinate its more than 130,000 residents.

An emphasis is being put on vaccinating medical personnel first, Sumter County Health Department Director Sanford Zelnick said in a memo released today. He is hoping for a future mass vaccination event, and in the memo acknowledged that medical personnel giving the vaccinations will have to have been inoculated first.

“It will be necessary to vaccinate medical personnel who will not only be participating in that event but also are caring for COVID-19 patients in their medical practices on a daily basis,” Zelnick said in the memo. 

He said his office will be working closely with The Villages Health to offer vaccinations to these medical practices.

It is anticipated that a sizable vaccination force can be assembled by prioritizing vaccination this way, which will be augmented with additional support provided by Department of Health central office, in coordination with the Division of Emergency Management,” Zelnick said.   

He added that he has “advised” The Villages Health that it would be “medically reasonable” to offer vaccination to people who are in the “most vulnerable” medical circumstances “now.” 

In conjunction with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to move seniors to the front of the line when it comes to vaccinations, the Sumter County Health Department will be offering “a small block of appointments” at the Bushnell office to provide vaccinations, which will be done strictly by appointment.

Gov. Ron DeSantis watches Villager Doug Tharp get a COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference at UF Health The Villages Hospital on Dec. 22. Tharp is a former Villages Homeowners Association president who currently serves on the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

Sumter County residents can call (352) 569-3102 starting Jan. 4 to schedule an appointment. 

Before signing up, residents must review the pre-vaccination checklist link provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/pre-vaccination-screening-form.pdf.

Related Articles

News

Desperate Villagers angry about lack of information about COVID-19 vaccine

Villagers who are desperate for the COVID-19 vaccine are angry about the lack of information about when the vaccine will be made available to them.
Read more
Crime

12-year-old Villages Charter School student confides in coach about sex abuse

A juvenile male has been arrested after a 12-year-old Villages Charter School student confided in her coach about alleged sexual abuse.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender arrested after camping out on bench at The Villages hospital ER

A sex offender was arrested after camping out on a bench outside the Emergency Room at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida shows significant spike in new cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the virus across Florida made a significant jump Tuesday.
Read more
Crime

Man with stolen gun arrested at apartment complex in Lady Lake

A man with a stolen gun was arrested at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. The gun had been reported stolen in Sumter County.
Read more
News

New Year’s holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

The New Year's holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages. We've got details.
Read more
News

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected curbside in The Villages

Discarded Christmas trees will be collected curbside in The Villages. Don't miss your pickup date.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,241FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
76.8 ° F
78 °
75 °
60 %
1.6mph
20 %
Wed
76 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment