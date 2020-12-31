Thursday, December 31, 2020
78.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Agitated Summerfield man behind bars after battling gal pal as she called 911

Larry D. Croom

Joseph Michael Radford

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after his lady friend said they got into a scuffle and he grabbed her arms, neck and shirt to restrain her.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she called 911 about 10 times and each time 28-year-old Joseph Michael Radford would take her cell phone from her and throw it on the ground to keep her from seeking help. Deputies checked phone records and discovered that the victim had called 911 four times and dispatchers could hear her saying, “Get away from me,” “Get your hands off of me,” and “Stop.”

On two occasions, dispatchers reported calling the victim back and a male answered the phone. They reported hearing her in the background saying, “Give me my phone back,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim showed deputies a video she recorded on her cell phone of the beginning of the incident with Radford. Deputies observed him moving toward her in an “aggressive manner” and the video then starts to shake. The victim can be heard saying, “Let go of me” and “Stop.” She then says, “I can have you arrested for putting your hands on me,” and Radford replies, “I understand all of that,” the report says.

After being read his rights, Radford claimed he didn’t understand them. When asked what he didn’t understand, he mentioned being detained, became uncooperative and wouldn’t let a deputy further explain his rights, the report says.

Radford was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with domestic battery and obstructing justice. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

Crime

License-less Summerfield man jailed after caught switching tags on vehicles

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Monday morning after he was caught driving a vehicle with the wrong license tag attached to it.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man nabbed at courthouse with bag of fentanyl at security checkpoint

A Wildwood man was arrested at the Sumter County Courthouse after he dropped a bag of fentanyl at a security checkpoint.
Read more
News

Baylee enjoys merry holiday season in the Village of Polo Ridge

Baylee, an 11-year-old Maltese, has enjoyed a fantastic holiday season in the Village of Polo Ridge with Charles and Lisa Ragans. Did your pet enjoy the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]
Read more
Health

COVID-19 pandemic No. 1 story of 2020 in The Villages

COVID-19 roared into the tri-county area in the spring and instilled incredible fear in Villagers and area residents. Not surprisingly, the fast-spreading pandemic was the No. 1 story of 2020 in The Villages.
Read more
News

2. Trio of Villagers trounce incumbent commissioners who hiked taxes 25 percent

The seeds of the revolution were sown in September 2019 when Sumter County Commissioners sat stonefaced when residents decried a planned 25 percent tax hike. The result of that revolution was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2020.
Read more
News

3. President Trump wows enthusiastic crowd at The Villages Polo Fields

It's hard to believe a visit from President Trump would rank No. 3 in the list of the biggest stories from 2020 in The Villages, but it's a reflection on the dramatic year we experienced.
Read more
News

4. Trump’s controversial tweet of Villages-News.com video shocks nation

A Villages-News.com video that was at the center of a controversy surrounding President Trump in June ranks as the No. 4 story of the year in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,252FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.7 ° F
80.6 °
77 °
57 %
2.2mph
40 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment