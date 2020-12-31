Thursday, December 31, 2020
Brenda Stark

Staff Report

Brenda A. Stark

Brenda Stark, a beloved wife, mother, and friend to all, passed away on December 22, 2020 at The Villages Hospital after a courageous and difficult battle with COVID-19. She devoted her life to her husband of 55 years, Willi Stark.

Brenda was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on February 18, 1940 to James and Anna Sharkey.

Brenda met Willi at Germaina Club in Poughkeepsie the winter of 1960. We all heard many stories about how Willi’s dancing skills won over Brenda. They got married on January 3, 1965. Willi and Brenda went to Ohio to start their lives together with the Air Force. Brenda worked as a bookkeeper at Ohio State University. Willi and Brenda eventually came back to Dutchess County, NY to start a family. While Willi worked at IBM, Brenda raised two children and instilled her strong values in Barbara Stark (Chiavelli) and Brian Stark. Brenda was excited to add Steven Chiavelli to the family on May 25, 1991 when he married Barbara. Willi and Brenda retired to The Villages in Florida, where it is spring break every day for the retirees. Brenda was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks; she would send hundreds of hats to the soldiers every year through Operation Shoebox.

We all called her “Oma.” She was most devoted to her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren: Danielle Chiavelli (Morgan) and her husband Zach Morgan, Michael Chiavelli, and Ryan Chiavelli. We can all fondly remember the many phone calls with Oma and Opa on separate phones so they could both hear our stories and talk at the same time. We are going to miss Oma’s notes the most – you never know what she would send you, but we always looked forward to looking in the mailbox. Our hearts have a hole that will never be filled, but we will carry on her legacy of family and love.

Brenda never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor Brenda are invited to make a donation in her name to Operation Shoebox (https://www.operationshoebox.com/donations/) or a cure for Parkinsons (an affliction her beloved brother, Johnny Sharkey, is currently battling).

 

