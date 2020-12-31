Thursday, December 31, 2020
78.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

David Cameron Keefe

Staff Report

David Keefe

David Cameron Keefe, 84, The Villages, Florida passed away on December 28, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida.

David was born on August 18, 1936 in New Haven, Connecticut to his parents Francis Keefe and Ellen (Gilbane) Keefe. He was the former Owner of Gypsum Specialists in Newtown, Connecticut. David and his wife Nancy moved from Brookfield, Connecticut 5 years ago to The Villages, Florida. He was a member of St. Georges Episcopal Church of The Villages, Florida. David was an active member of The Lions Club, a former Police Commissioner, a former member of the Zoning Board all in Brookfield, Connecticut. He was very active in youth sports especially football and baseball in the Brookfield community. David attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Connecticut, Milford Prep School in Milford, Connecticut and Rutgers University. He served in the Army National Guard for the state of Connecticut.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Nancy Keefe of The Villages, FL; two sons: James Keefe of Portland, ME and Daniel Keefe and his wife Sherri of Brookfield, CT; a brother: Michael Keefe of West Haven, CT; three sisters: Frances DeMaio and her husband William of Bethany, CT, Edythe Lefebvre and her husband Joe of Wilmington, NC and Kathryn Ahearn and her husband Jeffrey of Warwick, NY; six grandchildren: Cameron, Marin, Lily, Kaylee, Dylan and Brody and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two beloved sons, Kevin Keefe and David Keefe and a brother, Timothy Keefe.

Services will be held at St. Georges Episcopal Church, The Villages, Florida in the Garden at a later date. There will also be a Celebration of David’s Life at a later date in Brookfield, Connecticut. The family has requested donations may be made to The Lions Club International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in David’s loving memory.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Brenda Stark

Brenda Stark was highly skilled with knitting needles and crochet hooks. She would send hundreds of hats to the soldiers every year through Operation Shoebox.
Read more
Obituaries

Benny Merle Mauldin

Benny Mauldin had a love for music with a vast collection of songs but was even more fond of live performances. He had a deep admiration for musical talents.
Read more
Obituaries

Timothy Lee Connell

Tim Connell was a dedicated father and loving husband who enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and fishing.
Read more
Obituaries

Roger William Willis

Roger Willis moved as an infant to Louisville Kentucky and worked for Ford Motor company at the Louisville Truck plant. He was a avid Texas Hold’em player.
Read more
Obituaries

Byron Conrad Brown

Byron Brown was a Black Belt in TaeKwonDo.  He was a true handyman and a master at refinishing furniture.  
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia Mary Williams

Pat Williams never missed a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rockaway, N.Y. or The Villages, even bringing her favorite Irish singer, Andy Cooney, to perform at The Villages, who is now an annual favorite!
Read more
Obituaries

Charlie Olsen

A longtime Villages resident from Blauvelt, NY, Charlie Olsen was a WWII vet, self-taught harmonica player, avid golfer, and an all-around simple, fun, non-judgmental guy.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,252FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.7 ° F
80.6 °
77 °
57 %
2.2mph
40 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment