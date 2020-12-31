David Cameron Keefe, 84, The Villages, Florida passed away on December 28, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida.

David was born on August 18, 1936 in New Haven, Connecticut to his parents Francis Keefe and Ellen (Gilbane) Keefe. He was the former Owner of Gypsum Specialists in Newtown, Connecticut. David and his wife Nancy moved from Brookfield, Connecticut 5 years ago to The Villages, Florida. He was a member of St. Georges Episcopal Church of The Villages, Florida. David was an active member of The Lions Club, a former Police Commissioner, a former member of the Zoning Board all in Brookfield, Connecticut. He was very active in youth sports especially football and baseball in the Brookfield community. David attended Notre Dame High School in West Haven, Connecticut, Milford Prep School in Milford, Connecticut and Rutgers University. He served in the Army National Guard for the state of Connecticut.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Nancy Keefe of The Villages, FL; two sons: James Keefe of Portland, ME and Daniel Keefe and his wife Sherri of Brookfield, CT; a brother: Michael Keefe of West Haven, CT; three sisters: Frances DeMaio and her husband William of Bethany, CT, Edythe Lefebvre and her husband Joe of Wilmington, NC and Kathryn Ahearn and her husband Jeffrey of Warwick, NY; six grandchildren: Cameron, Marin, Lily, Kaylee, Dylan and Brody and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two beloved sons, Kevin Keefe and David Keefe and a brother, Timothy Keefe.

Services will be held at St. Georges Episcopal Church, The Villages, Florida in the Garden at a later date. There will also be a Celebration of David’s Life at a later date in Brookfield, Connecticut. The family has requested donations may be made to The Lions Club International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in David’s loving memory.