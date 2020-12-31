Thursday, December 31, 2020
78.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

E-Verify law once pushed by Gov. DeSantis in The Villages goes into effect

Larry D. Croom

Florida is starting off the new year with a law in place aimed at battling the hiring of illegal immigrants – a measure that was once touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a visit to The Villages.

The new law makes it mandatory for government employers – school districts, public universities and colleges, state and local agencies and their private contractors – to use the E-Verify system to confirm that the documentation provided by prospective employees is valid. E-Verify is a federal electronic database that compares information entered by an employer about a new hire with records available to the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to confirm employment eligibility.

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited The Villages in November 2019 to call for E-Verify legislation to confirm the immigration status of prospective workers in the Sunshine State.

Florida passed the E-Verify statute on June 30. Promising its passage was a mainstay of DeSantis campaign when he was running for governor in 2018, including during several stops in The Villages and the Central Florida area. The new law was opposed by some immigrant advocacy groups and business organizations, many of which operate in construction, hospitality and agriculture – all of which are prevalent throughout The Villages and surrounding areas.

Private employers aren’t required to use E-Verify unless they have a contract with a public entity or they apply for taxpayer-funded incentives through the state Department of Economic Opportunity.

DeSantis chose The Villages – a community that often struggles to find lower-wage workers for a variety of jobs – in November 2019 as the setting to make his case for the E-Verify law. He vowed to tackle “cheap illegal labor” during a press conference at the Fenney Recreation Center.

“The number one reason that you have illegal immigration is because of employment,” he said, while flanked by state Sen. Joe Gruters, state Rep. Cord Byrd and “Angel Parents” Vickie Lyon and Kiyan and Bobby Michael, who lost adult children in vehicle crashes with illegal immigrants. “A lot of times there will be businesses that will hire cheap, foreign illegal labor that undercuts American wages.”

During his speech, DeSantis pointed out that a long-standing federal law requires workers to be in the United States legally if they hope to secure employment here.

“I believe the vast majority of people in our state believe that businesses should be hiring Americans and legal immigrants,” he said.

The governor also pointed out that Florida was at the time the only state in the southeastern portion of the country that wasn’t already requiring the use of E-Verify system. He promised use of the system would quickly deter illegal immigrants from wanting to come to the Sunshine State and actually lead to pay increases for lower-wage blue-collar workers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis cited a variety of crime statistics and cases involving the Department of Homeland Security in November 2019 when talking about the importance of the E-Verify system at the Fenney Recreation Center.

DeSantis also tied the importance of enacting the verification system to illegal activities in the state. He cited the Department of Homeland Security busting an organized crime ring in Jacksonville in 2019 that was helping the flow of illegal labor into the state and using shell companies to create a fraudulent workers’ compensation scheme.

“When you have those types of criminal enterprises, you end up seeing money-laundering, fraud, identity theft – all of that goes to what we’re talking about here,” he said.

DeSantis also cited 2018 Homeland Security crime stats in Florida – more 900 criminal arrests; more than 1,400 investigative cases; and 127,000 pounds of narcotics, 365 firearms and more than $14 million in currency seizures.

“At the end of the day, the law is the law,” he said. “You either comply with it or you don’t. And I think in Florida we should be complying with it and have a legal workforce. That’s just the bottom line.”

Related Articles

Crime

Wife arrested after alleged attack on husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages

A wife was arrested after an alleged attack on her husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Police looking for suspect who stole three iPhones from Brownwood store

Police are looking for a suspect who stole three iPhones from a store at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly switching UPC codes at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A woman was arrested after allegedly switching UPC codes on merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Agitated Summerfield man behind bars after battling gal pal as she called 911

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after his lady friend said they got into a scuffle and he grabbed her arms, neck and shirt to restrain her.
Read more
Crime

License-less Summerfield man jailed after caught switching tags on vehicles

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Monday morning after he was caught driving a vehicle with the wrong license tag attached to it.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man nabbed at courthouse with bag of fentanyl at security checkpoint

A Wildwood man was arrested at the Sumter County Courthouse after he dropped a bag of fentanyl at a security checkpoint.
Read more
News

Baylee enjoys merry holiday season in the Village of Polo Ridge

Baylee, an 11-year-old Maltese, has enjoyed a fantastic holiday season in the Village of Polo Ridge with Charles and Lisa Ragans. Did your pet enjoy the holidays? Share a photo with us at [email protected]
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,252FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.7 ° F
80.6 °
77 °
57 %
2.2mph
40 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment