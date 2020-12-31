Thursday, December 31, 2020
78.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Florida ends 2020 with biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since pandemic first reported

Larry D. Croom

Florida ended the year Thursday with the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State in the spring.

All told, the state is reporting 1,323,315 cases – an increase of 17,192 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,300,528 are residents. A total of 64,835 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,337 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 62,868 people have been hospitalized.

The latest positivity rate wasn’t reported Thursday by the Florida Department of Health. But Wednesday’s positivity rate was reported at 11.57 percent, with Tuesday at 8.74 percent and Monday at 22.9 percent. The Department of Health considers anything above 5 percent to be in the danger zone.

On Thursday, the tri-county area also reported another fatality connected to the virus – a Marion County resident. That victim is now among the 878 who have died in the local area, the 21,990 across state and the 344,525 across the country.

Locally, a total of 265 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages for a cumulative total of 8,827. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 94 for a total of 2,290;
  • Leesburg up 63 for a total of 2,483;
  • Summerfield up 35 for a total of 1,026;
  • Lady Lake up 22 for a total of 859;
  • Belleview up 19 for a total of 708;
  • Fruitland Park up 13 for a total of 411;
  • Wildwood up 12 for a total of 682;
  • Oxford up 4 for a total of 286; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 3 for a total of 82.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 38,443 – increase of 840
  • Deaths: 878
  • Hospitalizations: 2,714

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,085 – increase of 134
  • Deaths: 120
  • Hospitalizations: 378
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,128), Coleman (732), Wildwood (682), Bushnell (556) and Oxford (286).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 15,559 – increase of 358
  • Deaths: 295
  • Hospitalizations: 995
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,140), Leesburg (2,483), Eustis (1,259), Mount Dora (1,202) and Tavares (1,169). The Villages also is reporting 104 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 17,799 – increase of 348
  • Deaths: 463
  • Hospitalizations: 1,341
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (13,340), Summerfield (1,026), Dunnellon (770), Belleview (708) and Silver Springs (304). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

Related Articles

News

Villagers frustrated as they try to secure spot in line for COVID-19 vaccine

As the number of COVID-19 cases soars locally, Villagers are feeling frustrated as they try to secure a spot in line for the coveted vaccine.
Read more
News

E-Verify law once pushed by Gov. DeSantis in The Villages goes into effect

Florida is starting off the new year with a law in place aimed at battling the hiring of illegal immigrants – a measure that was once touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a visit to The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wife arrested after alleged attack on husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages

A wife was arrested after an alleged attack on her husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Police looking for suspect who stole three iPhones from Brownwood store

Police are looking for a suspect who stole three iPhones from a store at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly switching UPC codes at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A woman was arrested after allegedly switching UPC codes on merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Agitated Summerfield man behind bars after battling gal pal as she called 911

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after his lady friend said they got into a scuffle and he grabbed her arms, neck and shirt to restrain her.
Read more
Crime

License-less Summerfield man jailed after caught switching tags on vehicles

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Monday morning after he was caught driving a vehicle with the wrong license tag attached to it.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,252FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.7 ° F
80.6 °
77 °
57 %
2.2mph
40 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment