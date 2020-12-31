Florida ends 2020 with biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since pandemic first reported

Florida ended the year Thursday with the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State in the spring.

All told, the state is reporting 1,323,315 cases – an increase of 17,192 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,300,528 are residents. A total of 64,835 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,337 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 62,868 people have been hospitalized.

The latest positivity rate wasn’t reported Thursday by the Florida Department of Health. But Wednesday’s positivity rate was reported at 11.57 percent, with Tuesday at 8.74 percent and Monday at 22.9 percent. The Department of Health considers anything above 5 percent to be in the danger zone.

On Thursday, the tri-county area also reported another fatality connected to the virus – a Marion County resident. That victim is now among the 878 who have died in the local area, the 21,990 across state and the 344,525 across the country.

Locally, a total of 265 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages for a cumulative total of 8,827. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 94 for a total of 2,290;

Leesburg up 63 for a total of 2,483;

Summerfield up 35 for a total of 1,026;

Lady Lake up 22 for a total of 859;

Belleview up 19 for a total of 708;

Fruitland Park up 13 for a total of 411;

Wildwood up 12 for a total of 682;

Oxford up 4 for a total of 286; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 3 for a total of 82.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 38,443 – increase of 840

Deaths: 878

Hospitalizations: 2,714

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,085 – increase of 134

Deaths: 120

Hospitalizations: 378

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,128), Coleman (732), Wildwood (682), Bushnell (556) and Oxford (286).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 15,559 – increase of 358

Deaths: 295

Hospitalizations: 995

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,140), Leesburg (2,483), Eustis (1,259), Mount Dora (1,202) and Tavares (1,169). The Villages also is reporting 104 cases.

MARION COUNTY