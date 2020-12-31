Thursday, December 31, 2020
License-less Summerfield man jailed after caught switching tags on vehicles

Larry D. Croom

Michael Allen Henry

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Monday morning after he was caught driving a vehicle with the wrong license tag attached to it.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed a white Acura sedan traveling south on S. U.S. Hwy 27/441 from S.E. Sunset Harbor Road and checked its license tag. It came back registered to a black Mazda pickup truck, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, 42-year-old Michael Allen Henry. He admitted that the license tag on the Acura belonged to another one of his vehicles. He said he put the tag on the Acura because he didn’t have one for it and thought it wasn’t registered, the report says.

Henry also provided the deputy with a Florida identification card and said he didn’t have his driver’s license with him. The deputy conducted a computer check and discovered that Henry’s license had been suspended indefinitely on Aug. 21, 2017 for failure to pay traffic fines. It was then canceled indefinitely on Oct. 26, 2018, which was the day Henry was issued the Florida identification card, the report says.

Henry, who lives at 14250 S.E. 63rd Terr. in Summerfield, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and attaching an unassigned registration or license plate to a vehicle. He was being held on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

