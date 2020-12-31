Thursday, December 31, 2020
Limpkin With Apple Snail At Chitty Chatty Preserve

Staff Report

This limpkin holding an apple snail was spotted on the edge of the Chitty Chatty Preserve here in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Beautiful Cloudy Sunrise Over Water

Check out this beautiful cloudy sunrise over water. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Anhinga Sunning At The Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

This anhinga was getting some sun at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve. Thanks to Gary T Williamson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Belted Kingfisher At Lake Miona Cannot Read

This female belted kingfisher at Lake Miona cannot read the "No Fishing" sign. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Snowy Egret With A Drop Of Water At Chitty Chatty Preserve

This snowy egret had a drop of water dripping down its beak at Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Juvenile Bald Eagle In Flight

This juvenile bald eagle was spotted in flight above The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Mourning Dove In The Village Of Hillsborough

Check out this lovely mourning dove resting in a feeder tray filled with safflower seed in the Village of Hillsborough. Thanks to David Guerra for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Fabulous Sunset Near Morse Bridge

Check out this fabulous sunset near Morse Bridge in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
