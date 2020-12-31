Thursday, December 31, 2020
The Villages
Police looking for suspect who stole three iPhones from Brownwood store

Meta Minton

Police are looking for a suspect who stole three iPhones from a store at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.

The black male, who was wearing camouflage print Polo brand sweat suit and black high-top tennis shoes, entered the AT&T store at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday asking the clerk about electronic items, according to a bulletin issued by the Wildwood Police Department.

The AT&T store at Brownwood Paddock Square.

While the clerk was distracted looking for a specific product, the man began to look at the display phones and the security devices to which they were connected. The suspect then forcefully pulled on the phones, causing them to detach from the security devices. He was able to forcefully rip three iPhones from the display and run out of the store with them.

Wildwood police are looking for this suspect who stole three iPhones from the AT&T store at Brownwood Paddock Square.

If you see this subject or recognize him, contact Lt. J. O’Neill (352) 661-6192 or email at [email protected] You can also contact dispatch at (352) 569-1600 or Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477)

The Villages
