Thursday, December 31, 2020
Timothy Lee Connell

Staff Report

Timothy Connell

Timothy Lee Connell went home to Jesus on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Leesburg, Florida at the age of 48. Tim was born on November 15, 1972 in Inverness, Florida, but spent most of his life in Fruitland Park, Florida.

He was a dedicated father and loving husband who enjoyed playing and coaching baseball and fishing. Tim had a large heart for youth sports and animals, especially his rescue dogs Annie and Clementine. He was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. Tim’s proudest moment was when he became a father to John Taylor Connell on October 23, 2004.

He is survived by wife Lindsey Rebecca, son John, mother Sherry, and brother Jay (Laurel), niece Karsyn, nephew Caden and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father John Connell, of Fruitland Park, Florida.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Beyers Funeral Home, 1123 W. Main Street, Leesburg, Florida. Visitation to be held from 10:00AM until 11:00AM, followed by a formal celebration of life officiated by Pastor Danny Heath directly at 11:00AM. The service will then transition to Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park, Florida. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tim’s life.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Tim Connell to the Men’s Residence Fund, a part of the First Baptist Church of Leesburg Christian Care Center, 115 N. 13th Street, Leesburg, Florida, 34748 or donate online at https://www.christiancarecenter.org/

