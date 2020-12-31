Where are the promised COVID-19 vaccines in Sumter County?

To the Editor:

We’re 10 days into a national program of rapid deployment of COVID19 vaccines. The surrounding counties around Sumter are taking reservations from the public while Sumter has said it has received enough for only 167 people … and those have been used to treat county officials and a few critical “frontline” health workers. Sumter is said to be the home of the largest concentration of priority seniors in the nation. Why is it not leading the nation in protecting them?

Donald Mulder

Village of Tall Trees