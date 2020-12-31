Thursday, December 31, 2020
78.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Wife arrested after alleged attack on husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages

Meta Minton

Debbie Matatt

A wife was arrested after an alleged attack on her husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Debbie Matatt, 50, of Wildwood, was in the driver’s seat of a white Kia van at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the altercation with her husband was caught on video surveillance, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband told deputies he feared his wife was going to lock him out of the van. He reached over and tried to put the vehicle into park, but his wife resisted the effort and kept the van in drive. The husband attempted to exit the van, and while he was stepping out, she grabbed his shirt. Matatt, who weighs 300 pounds, then twice shoved her husband.

The 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

The husband got out of the van and called 911. Matatt also got out of the van and walked behind the 7-Eleven building. The husband showed the deputies three scratch marks on his back, allegedly inflicted by his wife. Deputies located Matatt and took her into custody.

The Charleston, Ill. native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Florida ends 2020 with biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since pandemic first reported

Florida ended the year Thursday with the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State in the spring.
Read more
News

Villagers frustrated as they try to secure spot in line for COVID-19 vaccine

As the number of COVID-19 cases soars locally, Villagers are feeling frustrated as they try to secure a spot in line for the coveted vaccine.
Read more
News

E-Verify law once pushed by Gov. DeSantis in The Villages goes into effect

Florida is starting off the new year with a law in place aimed at battling the hiring of illegal immigrants – a measure that was once touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis during a visit to The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Police looking for suspect who stole three iPhones from Brownwood store

Police are looking for a suspect who stole three iPhones from a store at Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after allegedly switching UPC codes at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge

A woman was arrested after allegedly switching UPC codes on merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Agitated Summerfield man behind bars after battling gal pal as she called 911

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after his lady friend said they got into a scuffle and he grabbed her arms, neck and shirt to restrain her.
Read more
Crime

License-less Summerfield man jailed after caught switching tags on vehicles

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Monday morning after he was caught driving a vehicle with the wrong license tag attached to it.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,252FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.7 ° F
80.6 °
77 °
57 %
2.2mph
40 %
Fri
78 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
73 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
54 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment