Wife arrested after alleged attack on husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages

A wife was arrested after an alleged attack on her husband at 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Debbie Matatt, 50, of Wildwood, was in the driver’s seat of a white Kia van at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when the altercation with her husband was caught on video surveillance, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The husband told deputies he feared his wife was going to lock him out of the van. He reached over and tried to put the vehicle into park, but his wife resisted the effort and kept the van in drive. The husband attempted to exit the van, and while he was stepping out, she grabbed his shirt. Matatt, who weighs 300 pounds, then twice shoved her husband.

The husband got out of the van and called 911. Matatt also got out of the van and walked behind the 7-Eleven building. The husband showed the deputies three scratch marks on his back, allegedly inflicted by his wife. Deputies located Matatt and took her into custody.

The Charleston, Ill. native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.