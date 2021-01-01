Gate crasher caught on video in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A gate crasher was caught on video mindlessly knocking off an arm here in The Villages.

The driver of a golf cart cruised seemingly unknowingly on Thursday through the gate at the Village of Bonita. He was caught on a Villager’s dash cam, but he was also caught on gate surveillance video monitored by Community Watch. And there’s a good chance they’ll hunt him down.

Knocking down a gate will cost an offender $250. And the District aggressively chases down about $50,000 in reimbursements each year from gate repairs from the culprits. Many repairs are paid through the gate crashers’ insurance.

The Bonita gate was crashed last year while a couple was having an argument over directions. The wife was ticketed on a charge of careless driving. Insurance paid for the gate’s repair.