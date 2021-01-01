Heritage Community Church will offer course aimed at financial peace

Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park will offer a course aimed at gaining financial peace.

Financial Peace University which will be offered on Sunday afternoons from 5-6:30 p.m. at Heritage Community Church, located in Fruitland Park beginning Jan. 10.

What is Financial Peace University?

FPU is a life-changing money course that teaches you how to crush debt, invest in your future, and win with money like never before. It is an important step to changing your financial future by Dave Ramsey. It takes Biblical principles and turns them into real action in our lives through a step-by-step process taught by best-selling author and financial counselor Dave Ramsey. FPU will taught in a large group setting but will also include small group interaction and discussions for accountability and encouragement.

FPU is a 9-week life-changing program that empowers and teaches you how to make the right money decisions to achieve your financial goals and God’s plan for your life. The course includes practical lessons on eliminating debt, building wealth, giving like never before, and much, much more!

Who is Financial Peace University for?

It’s for everyone from the financially secure to the financially distressed. Over 1 million families and individuals have completed Financial Peace University. More than 70 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Thirty-three percent of Christian marriages end in divorce, and money problems are the number one cause.

On average, FPU graduates have paid off over $5,300 in debt and saved $2,700 during the first 91 days after beginning FPU and are completely out of debt, except for the mortgage, in 18 to 24 months.

FPU will be held at Heritage Community Church located at 509 West Berckman St. in Fruitland Park WWW.Heritagecommunity.org

Classes will be offered on Sunday nights from 5-6:30 p.m. starting Jan. 10. Classes will be Lead by Mark Dushane and a team of other FPU graduates. Childcare will be provided from babies to 5th grade, so please note if you need childcare when you register and list the ages of your children. Cost is $129.99 plus tax which include both necessary books and online resources.

To register or for more information online go to: www.Heritagecommunity.org