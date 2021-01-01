Several tunnels will be closed for painting during month of January

The multi-modal path tunnels located under Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real are scheduled to be painted Jan. 4 through 17. These dates may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

All work is scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. There will be short periods during the night where the tunnels will be closed and an alternate route must be taken.

B1 – 16680 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Mulberry)

B4 – 1700 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Belle Aire/Alhambra)

B2 – 17200 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Legacy)

B5 – 2890 El Camino Real (El Camino/Alhambra/Savannah)

B3 – 17700 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Belle Meade)

B6 – 1530 Buena Vista Blvd (Buena Vista/Savannah)

The work is being done at night to minimize the impact on residents.

The painting project is being undertaken as part of an effort to brighten up the tunnels to enhance safety.

Last year, a tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard behind Laurel Manor Recreation Center was pressure washed and white washed as a test case. It received rave reviews. The test case was initiated thanks to Community Development District 6 Supervisor Tom Griffith who raised the issue of dark tunnels as a safety concern. He described an incident in which he had a near-miss with a pedestrian in a tunnel. During informal conversations with residents of The Villages, Griffith found that many others had similar stories.

For additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.