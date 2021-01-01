Villagers chasing COVID-19 vaccine caught up in chaos and confusion

Villagers chasing the elusive COVID-19 vaccine have been caught up in chaos and confusion.

Villager Mary Ann Mobilian, a clinical pharmacist, said she and her husband John, a Fruitland Park commissioner, are eager to get vaccinated, as he is in a high-risk group for COVID-19.

The Mobilians, who live in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages, turned to the Lake County website to make an appointment for their vaccinations. Their hope soon turned to frustration. For two days, they repeatedly dialed the phone number. Either they heard a busy signal or listened over and over to a recording which invited them to leave a voice message. But the mailbox was full.

In desperation, the Mobilians drove to Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, one of two locations in Lake County at which vaccinations were being offered.

“We were told by the police officer to show up the next morning around 7 a.m. as they were taking walk-ins. We showed up at 6:45 a.m. to a long line of cars, waited an hour and then were told only appointments would be seen,” Mary Ann Mobilian said.

Lake County’s website continued to state that vaccinations were to be offered on New Year’s Day on a first come, first served basis only. The website indicated there were no appointments for the vaccine, she said.

The Mobilians drove back to the college on New Year’s Day. This time, the couple arrived much earlier only to find an even longer line of cars. They waited in line for two hours before being told that only people with appointments were receiving the vaccine.

“It should also be noted, that of the 70-plus cars that were ahead of us, only three turned into the parking area to get vaccinated.That’s less than five percent,” Mary Ann Mobilian said.

She accused the Lake County Department of Health of handling this process with “egregious incompetence.” She said this has been evidenced by the fact there was not sufficient staff to answer phones, failure to reply to messages and emails and treating people “like cattle.”

Harry and Suzanne Miller of the Village of Briar Meadow have had no luck in their attempt to get a vaccine appointment with the Marion County Health Department.

They were initially encouraged when they logged on at 5 a.m. Monday and breezed through the online registration process. They were instructed to “stay by the phone.” The couple sat by the phone for four days. They never received a call back.

“We’re also still waiting for The Villages Health to make their registration site available, but that has not yet happened, either,” Harry Miller said.

Ali Beach of the Village of Polo Ridge was fortunate enough to secure a slot for the vaccine in Orange County. She has some insider knowledge, having served in the military and worked as a healthcare provider.

She said she is “disgusted” with the vaccine rollout.

“A first-come first-serve system such as Lake County only serves to clog up the traffic and increase the frustration level for many. Additionally, many seniors are not able to sit in a car and wait in line for however long it takes to navigate through only to find out when they arrive at the check-in point, there were no more vaccines available,” she said.

Beach is also concerned about the vaccination process in Sumter County, where the phone lines are scheduled to open Monday morning to begin accepting appointments for the very limited number of vaccine doses it has obtained.

“For Sumter County, I realize they are limited by whatever doses of the vaccine they were allocated and had to plan accordingly. However, we have over 40 percent of our county population as seniors over 65 (according to the University of Florida statistics) and Sumter County ranks as one of the five in the United States as having the highest percentage of elderly population over 65. I am not sure who was involved in the initial planning stages for the first rollout, but to allocate only 2,500 doses for not only healthcare providers, but to try to get only a very limited portion of the at-risk elderly population with significant disease, to me is very poor planning,” she said.

Villager Cheryl Semmens is a retired registered nurse. She volunteered in the 1970s to work with the health department in Syracuse, N.Y. during the swine flu epidemic. She said that effort was very organized.

“Why aren’t the vaccines being distributed to the health centers, urgent care facilities or to regional recreation centers? Someone suggested village by village. I think that’s a great idea,” Semmens said.

Have you had any success, or frustration, in your attempt to secure a dose of the Coronavirus vaccine? Tell us about it at [email protected]