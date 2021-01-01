Friday, January 1, 2021
Wildwood police searching for female bandits who ripped off Dollar General store

Staff Report

Wildwood Police officers are seeking the public’s help in identifying three thieves who targeted the Dollar General store on Main Street on Tuesday night.

The Wildwood Police Department is searching for the three females pictured above, who are accused of stealing a large number of items from the Dollar General store on Main Street on Tuesday night.

Officers received a call from the store shortly after 7 p.m. and when they arrived, a clerk told them that the females had stolen a large number of items from the store, which was confirmed by surveillance video. The suspects were described as:

  • Black female, orange shirt, red jacket and blue jeans;
  • Black Female, red hat, red shirt, heavy black jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers; and
  • Black woman, black shirt with words on a long green sweater, white pants, white shoes with black or gray stripe and flowery purse with lettering down the side.

The bandits left the store in a 2004 silver Nissan Murano. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to contact Lt. J. O’Neill at (352) 661-6192 or [email protected]. Those with pertinent information also can contact the dispatch center at (352) 569-1600 or Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

