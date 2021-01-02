Saturday, January 2, 2021
72.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

18 more local COVID-19 deaths as massive spike in new cases hits Florida

Larry D. Croom

Eighteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continued to skyrocket across the local area and the Sunshine State – including close to a hundred in The Villages alone.

Eleven of the latest fatalities were in Marion County, while seven lived in Lake County and one was a resident of Sumter County. They are among the 897 local deaths, the 22,210 across the state and the 349,709 across the United States.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,354,883 cases – an increase of 31,568 from Thursday to Saturday – an average of 15,784 cases per day. Of those, 1,331,059 are residents. A total of 65,244 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,390 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 63,148 people also have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 344 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages for a total of 9,171. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 97 for a total of 2,387;
  • Leesburg up 88 for a total of 2,571;
  • Summerfield up 49 for a total of 1,075;
  • Lady Lake up 37 for a total of 896;
  • Belleview up 26 for a total of 734;
  • Oxford up 18 for a total of 304;
  • Wildwood up 16 for a total of 698;
  • Fruitland Park up 12 for a total of 423; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 83.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 39,863 – increase of 1,420
  • Deaths: 897
  • Hospitalizations: 2,723

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,299 – increase of 214
  • Deaths: 121
  • Hospitalizations: 380
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,218), Coleman (775), Wildwood (698), Bushnell (576) and Oxford (304).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 16,106 – increase of 547
  • Deaths: 302
  • Hospitalizations: 998
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,284), Leesburg (2,571), Eustis (1,328), Mount Dora (1,245) and Tavares (1,211). The Villages also is reporting 111 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 18,458 – increase of 659
  • Deaths: 474
  • Hospitalizations: 1,345
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (13,764), Summerfield (1,075), Dunnellon (821), Belleview (734) and Citra (322). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

Related Articles

Crime

Troubled home in The Villages will be subject of deed compliance hearing

A troubled home in The Villages will be the subject of a deed compliance hearing.
Read more
News

Villagers critical of health departments as COVID-19 vaccine hard to find

Villagers are criticizing local health departments as the COVID-19 vaccine remains hard to find.
Read more
News

Drivers tell conflicting stories after crash at busy intersection in The Villages

Two drivers offered conflicting stories after a crash Saturday afternoon on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

Man once tied to golf cart chop shop arrested on drug charges

A man once tied to a local golf cart chop shop has been arrested on drug charges.
Read more
News

Atlas Canine Park and Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve will be closed

The Atlas Canine Park and Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Lake County sheriff warns area residents of scam involving payment for warrant

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving a fake investigator seeking payments for outstanding warrants.
Read more
News

Chula Vista Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Chula Vista Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,290FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
72.9 ° F
73 °
72 °
88 %
2.9mph
100 %
Sun
72 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
63 °
Wed
66 °
Thu
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment