18 more local COVID-19 deaths as massive spike in new cases hits Florida

Eighteen more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as new cases of the deadly virus continued to skyrocket across the local area and the Sunshine State – including close to a hundred in The Villages alone.

Eleven of the latest fatalities were in Marion County, while seven lived in Lake County and one was a resident of Sumter County. They are among the 897 local deaths, the 22,210 across the state and the 349,709 across the United States.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,354,883 cases – an increase of 31,568 from Thursday to Saturday – an average of 15,784 cases per day. Of those, 1,331,059 are residents. A total of 65,244 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,390 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 63,148 people also have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 344 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages for a total of 9,171. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 97 for a total of 2,387;

Leesburg up 88 for a total of 2,571;

Summerfield up 49 for a total of 1,075;

Lady Lake up 37 for a total of 896;

Belleview up 26 for a total of 734;

Oxford up 18 for a total of 304;

Wildwood up 16 for a total of 698;

Fruitland Park up 12 for a total of 423; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 83.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 39,863 – increase of 1,420

Deaths: 897

Hospitalizations: 2,723

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,299 – increase of 214

Deaths: 121

Hospitalizations: 380

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,218), Coleman (775), Wildwood (698), Bushnell (576) and Oxford (304).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 16,106 – increase of 547

Deaths: 302

Hospitalizations: 998

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,284), Leesburg (2,571), Eustis (1,328), Mount Dora (1,245) and Tavares (1,211). The Villages also is reporting 111 cases.

MARION COUNTY