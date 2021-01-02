Saturday, January 2, 2021
79.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Atlas Canine Park and Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve will be closed

Staff Report

The Atlas Canine Park and Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve will be closed for maintenance Thursday, Jan. 7 through Saturday, Jan. 9.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Rohan Recreation Complex at  674-8400.

Related Articles

Crime

Lake County sheriff warns area residents of scam involving payment for warrant

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving a fake investigator seeking payments for outstanding warrants.
Read more
News

Chula Vista Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Chula Vista Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Annie enjoys holiday season at home in Village of Fenney

Annie has been enjoying the holiday season in the Village of Fenney. Share a photo of your pet with us at [email protected]
Read more
Newsletter

Let’s all take a deep breath as we navigate the COVID-19 vaccine debacle

Villagers and other area residents are desperate to get COVID-19 vaccinations – but after several days of angst over attempting to get the inoculations, it’s time to take a deep breath and show some patience.
Read more
News

Villagers chasing COVID-19 vaccine caught up in chaos and confusion

Villagers chasing the elusive COVID-19 vaccine have been caught up in chaos and confusion.
Read more
Health

Lake County shuts down COVID-19 vaccinations at college after running out of doses

More than 211,000 Floridians have been vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus, but in Lake County those seeking to be inoculated will have to do so on a first come, first served basis.
Read more
News

Gate crasher caught on video in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A gate crasher was caught on video mindlessly knocking off an arm here in The Villages. Ever wonder who pays for the repair? We've got details.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,287FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
79.9 ° F
81 °
79 °
61 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
76 °
Mon
64 °
Tue
63 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment