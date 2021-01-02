Douglas P. Mayo, Sr., BMCS, USN, Retired, passed away Saturday December 26th, 2020 at the Ted and Dianne Brandley House, Lady Lake, Florida. Doug grew up in Marlton, NJ. where he enlisted in the United States Navy in April 1963. He served two tours in Vietnam with Mine Division 113. Doug retired from the US Navy in Oct 1983 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. After his retirement, he was an entrepreneur and professional bass fisherman with the FLW Bass Fishing League. He fished on the FLW series for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Barbara A Mayo of Belleview, Florida, his sister Virginia Rowand of the Villages, Fl, his son, Douglas P Mayo, Jr, MSgt, USAF, Retired and daughter-in-law Kelly Mayo of Davenport, Florida,his grandson Douglas P Mayo III, Capt, USAF and his wife Danielle Mayo of Las Vegas, Nevada and their 2 children, his granddaughter Tamara R Sutehall of Columbus, Ohio and her 2 children.

He will be interred at Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Gary Sinese Foundation – Supporting Veteran’s Program.