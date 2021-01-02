Drivers tell conflicting stories after crash at busy intersection in The Villages

Two drivers offered conflicting stories after a crash Saturday afternoon on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

One of the drivers had been northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard turning east onto County Road 466A at 1:56 p.m. and claimed he had a yellow light, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Another driver, who had been eastbound on County Road 466A said he had the green light.

Neither driver was injured. No tickets were issued due to the conflicting stories. A traffic sign was knocked down during the collision.