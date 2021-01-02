Lake County sheriff warns area residents of scam involving payment for warrant

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving a fake investigator seeking payments for outstanding warrants.

The sheriff’s office has received several complaints about someone claiming to be an investigator named Frederick Jones, who claims that the person has a warrant out for their arrest. He then attempts to convince the resident to make a payment over the phone in order to clear up the warrant.

Lake County sheriff’s officials want residents to be assured that they don’t conduct business that way and would never call someone and ask for a payment over the phone to take care of an outstanding warrant.