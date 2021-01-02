Man once tied to golf cart chop shop arrested on drug charges

A man once tied to a local golf cart chop shop has been arrested on drug charges.

John Thomas Migan, 49, who lives at 3045 Eagles Nest Road in Fruitland Park, had been driving near his home at about 9 a.m. Tuesday when he was spotted by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who was familiar with Migan’s criminal history, including the fact that his driver’s license has been revoked and he has been classified as a habitual offender. The deputy activated his lights to initiate a traffic stop, but Migan’s pickup truck did not come to a halt. The deputy yelled out the window, “John, I know it’s you, pull over.” Migan continued to drive for a short distance and then pulled over.

The deputy found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Migan’s truck.

Migan was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

Migan had been arrested in 2016 when Lake County deputies raided his home and discovered he was running a chop shop. Several golf carts were in the process of being dismantled and deputies also found a golf cart which had been stolen in Marion County. Migan was also arrested in 2019 after a traffic stop near his home.