Thomas Dorsey Belch, 81, passed away in The Villages, Lady Lakes, Florida, December 25, 2020. The son of Thomas and Doris Pierce Belch, he was born in Colerain, NC on August 14, 1939. He lived most of his adult life in Ahoskie, NC.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Tommyeann Hughes Belch; two sons, Thomas Westley Belch (Fadia) of Chapin, SC and Thomas David Belch of Raleigh, NC; a brother Brent (Cindy) Belch of Bald Head Island, NC, and a sister, Linda Belch Barrow, of Cary, NC. He is survived by his four grandchildren: Alex Belch (Laura Catherine) of Seneca, SC; Allison Belch Lazor (Drew) of Columbia, SC; Catherine and Brendan Belch of Raleigh, NC; and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Belch, of Seneca, SC.

Tommy represented agricultural product companies for forty years, among them Syngenta Seed, where he was a District Sales Representative. He particularly enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting, and golfing. Tommy was an active member of The First Baptist Church of The Villages.

At this time there are no services planned for The Villages due to Covid-19. A graveside service is planned for a later date in the Ahoskie Cemetery, Ahoskie, NC. Memorial gifts may be made to The First Baptist Church of The Villages or a Lung Charity of your choice.