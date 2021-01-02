Saturday, January 2, 2021
79.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Thomas Dorsey Belch

Jim Cheesman

Thomas Dorsey Belch

Thomas Dorsey Belch, 81, passed away in The Villages, Lady Lakes, Florida, December 25, 2020.  The son of Thomas and Doris Pierce Belch, he was born in Colerain, NC on August 14, 1939.  He lived most of his adult life in Ahoskie, NC.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Tommyeann Hughes Belch; two sons, Thomas Westley Belch (Fadia) of Chapin, SC and Thomas David Belch of Raleigh, NC; a brother Brent (Cindy) Belch of Bald Head Island, NC, and a sister, Linda Belch Barrow, of Cary, NC.  He is survived by his four grandchildren: Alex Belch (Laura Catherine) of Seneca, SC; Allison Belch Lazor (Drew) of Columbia, SC; Catherine and Brendan Belch of Raleigh, NC; and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Belch, of Seneca, SC.

Tommy represented agricultural product companies for forty years, among them Syngenta Seed, where he was a District Sales Representative. He particularly enjoyed deep sea fishing, hunting, and golfing.  Tommy was an active member of The First Baptist Church of The Villages.

At this time there are no services planned for The Villages due to Covid-19.  A graveside service is planned for a later date in the Ahoskie Cemetery, Ahoskie, NC. Memorial gifts may be made to The First Baptist Church of The Villages or a Lung Charity of your choice.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Douglas P. Mayo

Doug Mayo was an entrepreneur and professional bass fisherman with the FLW Bass Fishing League.   He fished on the FLW series for 10 years.
Read more
Obituaries

Donald “Curtis” Jones

“It’s A Beautiful Day In The Villages” was Curtis Jones' recorded phone greeting you’ll receive upon calling their home, and as a 17 year resident, he believed it.
Read more
Obituaries

Francis (Frank) DeBenedittis

After leaving the Air Force, Frank DeBenedittis went to work with the FAA as a civilian air traffic controller for 25 years and retired in 1996.
Read more
Obituaries

Margaret Ann Upchurch

Margaret Upchurch's hobbies were cruising, shopping, and beautiful hats.  She always wore a smile on her face and was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Read more
Obituaries

Robert “Bob” W. Ring

Bob Ring and his wife, Shirl, relocated in 2014 to The Villages, where he enjoyed golfing and attending Red Sox Nation and Maine Club meetings,
Read more
Obituaries

Brenda Stark

Brenda Stark, a beloved wife, mother, and friend to all, passed away at The Villages Hospital after a courageous and difficult battle with COVID-19.
Read more
Obituaries

Benny Merle Mauldin

Benny Mauldin had a love for music with a vast collection of songs but was even more fond of live performances. He had a deep admiration for musical talents.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,287FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
79.9 ° F
81 °
79 °
61 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
76 °
Mon
64 °
Tue
63 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment