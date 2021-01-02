Troubled home in The Villages will be subject of deed compliance hearing

A troubled home in The Villages will be the subject of a deed compliance hearing.

The Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors will be asked to review the status of the home at 1949 Palo Alto Ave. in the Village of Palo Alto. The board will meet at 8 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

Frank and Joan Verticelli purchased the home in 1996 for $110,900. Frank Verticelli, a World War II veteran and a retired welder, died in 2001. His wife died fairly recently.

Their son, 65-year-old William John Verticelli, has been lodged without bond since this past August at the Sumter County Detention Center. He has a long criminal history, including a 2015 incident in which he was tasered at the Palo Alto postal station.

The property is considered by Community Standards as a “reoccurring violation” because of the string of complaints which included a junk car.

William John Verticelli, 43, grandson of the original owners, appeared before the CDD 1 board in October and promised to do his best to keep up the property. The Summerfield resident said maintaining the property has been difficult, in part because he doesn’t have a driver’s license.