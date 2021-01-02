Saturday, January 2, 2021
79.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers critical of health departments as COVID-19 vaccine hard to find

Meta Minton

Villagers are criticizing local health departments as the COVID-19 vaccine remains hard to find.

Mitch Mehlman of the Village of Bonnybrook has been trying to find a vaccine for his 94-year-old mother who struggles with COPD.

“The Sumter County Health Department told me there is no information and there is no plan. The same day, a press release was issued directing the public to call a phone number on Jan 4.  Can you imagine 50,000 people calling on Monday morning? Ridiculous,” Mehlman said.

He pointed to a department of health report which shows there have been 304 vaccinations in Sumter County to date even though 2,500 doses have been available for a week. At this rate, the vaccination will take months, he predicted.

“First come, first served is a terrible policy in this case and asking unvaccinated older or sick people to wait on line for hours is plain crazy. The state executive order is no help as it makes no allowance for age, or medical conditions, other than everyone over 65 being immediately eligible,” Mehlman said.

Marcie Martelli of the Village of Chatham agrees.

I live in the Marion County section of The Villages. As soon as your website published the link for us seniors to sign up for the vaccine, I filled out the application. So did 40,000 other seniors in Marion County. If the county vaccinates 1,000 seniors a day (an optimistic estimate), then it will take six weeks for all 40,000 to receive their first shot,” Martelli said.

Dick Bligh of the Cottonwood Villas said the whole vaccination rollout has been a mess.

“How can we express our displeasure? Do these incompetent folks appear on ballots or are they all civil-service lifers?” he asked.

Share your story of an attempt to get a vaccine at [email protected]

Related Articles

News

Drivers tell conflicting stories after crash at busy intersection in The Villages

Two drivers offered conflicting stories after a crash Saturday afternoon on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

Man once tied to golf cart chop shop arrested on drug charges

A man once tied to a local golf cart chop shop has been arrested on drug charges.
Read more
News

Atlas Canine Park and Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve will be closed

The Atlas Canine Park and Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more
Crime

Lake County sheriff warns area residents of scam involving payment for warrant

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about a scam involving a fake investigator seeking payments for outstanding warrants.
Read more
News

Chula Vista Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Chula Vista Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and adult pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Annie enjoys holiday season at home in Village of Fenney

Annie has been enjoying the holiday season in the Village of Fenney. Share a photo of your pet with us at [email protected]
Read more
Newsletter

Let’s all take a deep breath as we navigate the COVID-19 vaccine debacle

Villagers and other area residents are desperate to get COVID-19 vaccinations – but after several days of angst over attempting to get the inoculations, it’s time to take a deep breath and show some patience.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,287FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
79.9 ° F
81 °
79 °
61 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
76 °
Mon
64 °
Tue
63 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
58 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment