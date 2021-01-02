Villagers critical of health departments as COVID-19 vaccine hard to find

Villagers are criticizing local health departments as the COVID-19 vaccine remains hard to find.

Mitch Mehlman of the Village of Bonnybrook has been trying to find a vaccine for his 94-year-old mother who struggles with COPD.

“The Sumter County Health Department told me there is no information and there is no plan. The same day, a press release was issued directing the public to call a phone number on Jan 4. Can you imagine 50,000 people calling on Monday morning? Ridiculous,” Mehlman said.

He pointed to a department of health report which shows there have been 304 vaccinations in Sumter County to date even though 2,500 doses have been available for a week. At this rate, the vaccination will take months, he predicted.

“First come, first served is a terrible policy in this case and asking unvaccinated older or sick people to wait on line for hours is plain crazy. The state executive order is no help as it makes no allowance for age, or medical conditions, other than everyone over 65 being immediately eligible,” Mehlman said.

Marcie Martelli of the Village of Chatham agrees.

“I live in the Marion County section of The Villages. As soon as your website published the link for us seniors to sign up for the vaccine, I filled out the application. So did 40,000 other seniors in Marion County. If the county vaccinates 1,000 seniors a day (an optimistic estimate), then it will take six weeks for all 40,000 to receive their first shot,” Martelli said.

Dick Bligh of the Cottonwood Villas said the whole vaccination rollout has been a mess.

“How can we express our displeasure? Do these incompetent folks appear on ballots or are they all civil-service lifers?” he asked.

Share your story of an attempt to get a vaccine at [email protected]