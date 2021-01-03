13 more local residents die of COVID-19 as tri-county area zips past 40,000 cases

COVID-19 has claimed 13 more local residents as the tri-county area topped 40,000 cumulative cases of the deadly virus.

Six of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County, six lived in Lake County and one was from Sumter County. They are among the 910 local deaths, the 22,310 in Florida and the 351,233 across the country.

Locally, 92 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 26 for a total of 2,413;

Leesburg up 19 for a total of 2,590;

Lady Lake up 13 for a total of 909;

Summerfield up 11 for a total of 1,086;

Oxford up 10 for a total of 314;

Wildwood up 6 for a total of 704;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 427; and

Belleview up 3 for a total of 737.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 40,222 – increase of 359

Deaths: 910

Hospitalizations: 2,729

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,350 – increase of 51

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 383

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,242), Coleman (774), Wildwood (704), Bushnell (580) and Oxford (314).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 16,261 – increase of 155

Deaths: 308

Hospitalizations: 999

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,314), Leesburg (2,590), Eustis (1,352), Mount Dora (1,263) and Tavares (1,217). The Villages also is reporting 113 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 18,611 – increase of 153

Deaths: 480

Hospitalizations: 1,347

Cities with most cases: Ocala (13,877), Summerfield (1,086), Dunnellon (825), Belleview (737) and Citra (324). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,365,436 cases – an increase of 10,553 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,341,287 are residents. A total of 65,456 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,449 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 22,310 deaths and 65,456 people have been hospitalized.