Sunday, January 3, 2021
BJ’s Wholesale Club to bring members only shopping to The Villages

Meta Minton

BJ’s Wholesale Club will bring members only shopping to The Villages.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has filed paperwork with Sumter County to build at a location at 13585 NE 86th Path in Lady Lake. The location is next to the Lowe’s home improvement store.

The warehouse club chain is based in Westborough, Mass., operating on the east coast of the United States and the states of Ohio and Michigan.

There are currently 219 BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in the United States and the chain boasts six million members. BJ’s had $12.7 billion in annual sales last year. The company also operates 149 BJ’s Gas locations.

The annual membership fee is $55. A premium membership costs $110 annually.

