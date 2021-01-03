Defiant Villagers for Trump planning ‘America First Rally’ on Inauguration Day

On the day that President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, Villagers for Trump plans to stage an “America First Rally” in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Few details have been released about the event, which is planned for 3-4 p.m. in the parking lot next to Barnes & Nobles in Lake Sumter Landing.

The group’s website, villagersfortrump.org, says that “further details will be forthcoming as speakers are locked in.” Those attending also are encouraged to wear “Trump gear” and bring friends, family and neighbors. The website also says that “press and security” will be at the event.

Villagers for Trump, the clear choice of Republicans interested in being involved in politics at the local level, is known for hosting high-profile speakers such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, Roger Stone, Corey Lewandowski and Stephen Baldwin, to name a few, as well as staging golf cart rallies and sign-waving events to show their support for Trump.

Earlier this month, the group held a sign-waving event that was bolstered by a large contingent of snowbirds at the busy intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Avenida Central near Spanish Springs Town Square. The group – 250 strong – also staged a similar event at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466 in November on the heels of President Trump’s rally at the polo fields that drew several thousand fans.

Villagers for Trump members also frequently stage golf cart rallies, with a recent one taking place at Lake Sumter Landing five days after the presidential election. That rally saw a huge contingent of carts roll through Lake Sumter Landing with their horns blaring as they ran into a vocal contingent of Biden supporters. Throughout the event, supporters from both sides of the aisle hurled derogatory names and insults at each other, such as “Loser, loser,” “traitor,” “Say goodbye to your president” and “Say no to crooked Joe,” to name a few. One golf cart driver also rolled through the town square with his middle fingers on both hands raised.

The group also hosted a golf cart rally in June that included a clash between supporters of the president and Biden that almost came blows. Trump later retweeted a Villages-News.com video from that parade that caused a huge uproar because one golf cart driver yelled “white power” as he drove past the protesting Biden supporters.