Sunday, January 3, 2021
The Villages
Francis J. “Frank” Mello

Staff Report

Francis J. Mello

Mr. Francis J. “Frank” Mello, 87, of Middleton, Mass., and The Villages, Fla., loving husband of Teresa (Zaccardo) Mello, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers with his family by his side.

Born in Cambridge, Mass., he was the son of the late Anthony C. and Maria T. (Mederio) Mello. Raised and educated in East Cambridge, Frank was a graduate of Ridge Technical High School.

Frank dedicated his professional career to the furniture industry where he was a furniture upholster and finisher where he touched-up artist on wood for Rapids Furniture in Boston. He later was the proprietor of Frank Mello – Certified Furniture Doctor in Middleton and Peabody.

A longtime resident of the Town of Middleton until the time of his retirement to the Villages, Florida, Frank was a devoted member of St. Agnes Church along with St. Mark Evangelist Church in Florida. He loved spending his time golfing, being with his family and enjoyed all New England Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife Teresa, Frank is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Mello of Peabody and Nicole Soricelli and her husband Joseph of Danville, N.H.; his sons, Stephen Mello and his wife Marie of Bradford and Michael Mello and his wife Susan of Kensington, N.H.; his eight grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Alyssa, Brian, Brandon and Katelyn Mello and Dominic and Angelo Soricelli.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank’s funeral Mass, which will be held in St. Agnes Church, Boston St., Middleton, on Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m. All other services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Route 62), Danvers. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy in Frank’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive.

