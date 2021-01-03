New sewer charge in The Villages

To the Editor:

Have you checked your “sewer use bill”? Surprise!!. We are now going to be charged another fee for using water. Does anyone care that a percentage of our water usage is for irrigation of lawns and flowers and that water does not go down to the “sewer use”? Granted the sewer base is lower, I was charged $15 more for a similar bill earlier in the year. I am not looking forward to paying a higher amount under the new system.

In the summer in our previous home, our summer rates for sewer use was adjusted for irrigation since the water did not go down the sewer.

Pat Knaus

Village of Hacienda South