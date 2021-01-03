Sunday, January 3, 2021
62.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Reader has message for Villagers who called COVID-19 a hoax

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Good morning Villagers, I noticed all the letters concerning, “Where is the vaccine?” Well having read many of your letters and reading of the actions of the villagers, my question is, didn’t you all think COVID is a hoax, why do we have to wear masks, why aren’t the squares open?  I live in Summit County, Colorado. We have taken COVID more seriously. My husband and I are in our late 70’s, we received our first shot on New Year’s Eve. Our county was so very organized. The whole process took less than a half hour. Our governor is for the population, unlike yours who is only interested in pleasing 45 and his cronies.
Wishing you luck with the vaccine. Take care all, wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance.

Kathy Smierciak
Silverthorne, Colo.

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Something has to be done about reckless bicyclists

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that something has to be done about reckless bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sense of entitlement in The Villages

A woman from Willow Oaks, in a Letter to the Editor, says she’s happy she didn’t buy a home in The Villages and is horrified at Villagers’ sense of entitlement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Motor homes in The Villages

A Village of Hacienda resident attempts to correct a previous letter writer who commented on motor homes in The Villages. Read her response.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. Ron DeSantis promised us the COVID-19 vaccine

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis promised Villagers they will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. So where is it?
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office thanks to everyone who helped stock food pantry

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone who helped stock the food pantry this holiday season.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s see some leadership on vaccine distribution in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident calls for leadership on vaccine distribution in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Where are the promised COVID-19 vaccines in Sumter County?

A Village of Tall Trees resident is wondering why the promised Coronavirus vaccination doses have not arrived in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,299FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
62.4 ° F
63 °
62 °
87 %
2.1mph
97 %
Sun
70 °
Mon
64 °
Tue
64 °
Wed
66 °
Thu
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment