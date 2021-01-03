Reader has message for Villagers who called COVID-19 a hoax

To the Editor:

Good morning Villagers, I noticed all the letters concerning, “Where is the vaccine?” Well having read many of your letters and reading of the actions of the villagers, my question is, didn’t you all think COVID is a hoax, why do we have to wear masks, why aren’t the squares open? I live in Summit County, Colorado. We have taken COVID more seriously. My husband and I are in our late 70’s, we received our first shot on New Year’s Eve. Our county was so very organized. The whole process took less than a half hour. Our governor is for the population, unlike yours who is only interested in pleasing 45 and his cronies.

Wishing you luck with the vaccine. Take care all, wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance.

Kathy Smierciak

Silverthorne, Colo.