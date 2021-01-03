Reader responds to Bart Zoellner’s letter on ‘showboat Gov. DeSantis’

To the Editor:

In response to Bart Zoellner’s Letter to the Editor, I’d like to say: Hey Bart, your hatred for anything that’s conservative, Republican or Trumpian shines thru in your hit piece on our governor. Thank God for governor DeSantis who has a pair and isn’t afraid to show it.

While the whole world is running for a cliff, DeSantis is running the other way and there’s a lot of us going to follow him we are behind him 100 percent. We know what’s going on with this plan. We know what’s going on with the ruling elite. We know what’s going on with corporate oligarchs and media prostitutes. We know what’s going on and we are not going to stand for it.

You who would stand with the left are nothing but a crook a criminal fraudster and your voice means nothing to us what you have to say means nothing to us because we know the truth. We stand by the truth.

Your motto is: make America hate again. No thanks, miserable man. While the rest of the country flocks to Florida, to be treated with the decency and respect they deserve, and to flee the psychotic power-drunk governors of their states issuing draconian, dangerous orders, like Cuomo, and Whitmer and Gavin Gruesome, our real estate values spike. We love our governor!

Nancy Beckwith

Palm Breezes