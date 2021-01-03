Stephen Frank Strock, age 73, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Manchester, Mich., passed away on December 25, 2020, at the UF Health The Villages Hospital.

He was born on October 9, 1947, in Angola, IN, the son of Paul and Helen Strock. Steve was graduate of Angola High School with the class of 1965 and received his bachelor’s degree in 1970 from Hillsdale College. On September 22, 1973 in Farmington, MI he married Karen E. Spike and she survives. Steve was a self-employed farmer for many years. After selling his farm, Steve was employed by G E Wacker as a fuel oil delivery driver until his retirement and then became employed by Hickory Sticks Golf Course doing their ground maintenance. Steve was a member of the Masons, enjoyed bowling, golfing, and was very active with his Villages Alumni Group from Michigan.

In addition to his wife, Karen, Steve is survived by his two children, Michelle (Chip) Bunn of Manchester and Jeremy (Tammy) Strock of South Lyon; and three grandsons, Josh, Jacob, and Jared Bunn. He was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle, Carl Strock. Per Steve’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.