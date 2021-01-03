Sunday, January 3, 2021
Table pockets to be replaced at billiards tables at Burnsed Recreation Center

Staff Report

The Burnsed Recreation Center billiards room will be closed for replacement of the billiards table pockets on Jan. 21.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Burnsed Recreation Center at 674-8430.

