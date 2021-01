A Village of Pine Ridge woman is free on bond after a New Year’s Eve arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.

Patricia Gallagher, 64, bonded out of the Lake County Jail at 6:22 a.m. New Year’s Day following her arrest at 9:27 p.m. New Year’s Eve on the DUI charge by Fruitland Park police. She posted $1,000 bond.

The Ohio native is due to answer to the charge on Jan. 12 in Lake County Court.