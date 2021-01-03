Sunday, January 3, 2021
Villager who received vaccine now nervous about obtaining second shot

Meta Minton

A Villager who received the COVID-19 vaccine is now nervous about obtaining the second shot.

Carol Schoening of the Village of Pine Hills said she was lucky enough to get the vaccine this past Wednesday.

She went to Lake-Sumter State College where the Lake County Health Department had been offering the vaccine. She did not have an appointment and was initially turned away.

As I was leaving the girl in charge called me back. She stated the hold line was permitted only 15 cars and one of the 15 was just accepted in the line with appointments therefore I got in. Once you get in line all is well organized,” Schoening said.

Although she feels fortunate to have received the initial dose of the vaccine, she now must obtain the second shot by Jan. 21. 

Now I worry every day if I am going to be able to get a second shot. The first shot was so difficult to finally get,” Schoening said.

She had been instructed to contact CVS or Walgreens for the second does. Walgreens indicated the drugstore chain won’t receive the vaccine until March or April. CVS said all of its doses went to nursing homes. She called the health department. She was told to call back in two weeks.    

I pray I’m able to get a second shot,” she said.

