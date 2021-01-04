15 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis vows to improve vaccine distribution

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to take action against hospitals that aren’t distributing COVID-19 vaccines quickly, 15 more local residents died of the virus and Florida continued to see a massive increase in new cases.

Ten of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County and the other five were residents of Marion County. They are among the 925 local deaths, 22,415 in Florida and 352,645 across the country.

DeSantis, who was in The Villages on Dec. 22 to tout his plan to make sure seniors 65 and older are at the top of the vaccine list, promised that hospitals that do not do a “good job” of distributing the vaccine will see their allocation of doses transferred to those who are getting them out quickly and efficiently.

“We do not want vaccine to just be idle at some hospital system,” he said during a press briefing.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,376,692 cases – an increase of 11,256 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,352,222 are residents. A total of 65,658 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,501 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 22,415 deaths and 63,505 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 143 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 40 for a total of 2,415;

Leesburg up 41 for a total of 2,631;

Summerfield up 16 for a total of 1,102;

Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 924;

Belleview up 15 for a total of 752;

Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 435;

Wildwood up 7 for a total of 711; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 315.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 40,627 – increase of 405

Deaths: 925

Hospitalizations: 2,733

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,403 – increase of 53

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 384

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,242), Coleman (774), Wildwood (711), Bushnell (584) and Oxford (315).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 16,483 – increase of 222

Deaths: 318

Hospitalizations: 999

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,368), Leesburg (2,631), Eustis (1,382), Mount Dora (1,278) and Tavares (1,231). The Villages also is reporting 115 cases.

MARION COUNTY