Monday, January 4, 2021
64.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

15 more local COVID-19 deaths as DeSantis vows to improve vaccine distribution

Larry D. Croom

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to take action against hospitals that aren’t distributing COVID-19 vaccines quickly, 15 more local residents died of the virus and Florida continued to see a massive increase in new cases.

Ten of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County and the other five were residents of Marion County. They are among the 925 local deaths, 22,415 in Florida and 352,645 across the country.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stern warning to hospitals on Monday – get COVID-19 vaccines out quickly or the doses will be sent to other facilities.

DeSantis, who was in The Villages on Dec. 22 to tout his plan to make sure seniors 65 and older are at the top of the vaccine list, promised that hospitals that do not do a “good job” of distributing the vaccine will see their allocation of doses transferred to those who are getting them out quickly and efficiently.

“We do not want vaccine to just be idle at some hospital system,” he said during a press briefing.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,376,692 cases – an increase of 11,256 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,352,222 are residents. A total of 65,658 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,501 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 22,415 deaths and 63,505 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 143 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 40 for a total of 2,415;
  • Leesburg up 41 for a total of 2,631;
  • Summerfield up 16 for a total of 1,102;
  • Lady Lake up 15 for a total of 924;
  • Belleview up 15 for a total of 752;
  • Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 435;
  • Wildwood up 7 for a total of 711; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 315.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 40,627 – increase of 405
  • Deaths: 925
  • Hospitalizations: 2,733

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,403 – increase of 53
  • Deaths: 122
  • Hospitalizations: 384
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,242), Coleman (774), Wildwood (711), Bushnell (584) and Oxford (315).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 16,483 – increase of 222
  • Deaths: 318
  • Hospitalizations: 999
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,368), Leesburg (2,631), Eustis (1,382), Mount Dora (1,278) and Tavares (1,231). The Villages also is reporting 115 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 18,741 – increase of 130
  • Deaths: 485
  • Hospitalizations: 1,350
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (13,959), Summerfield (1,102), Dunnellon (830), Belleview (752) and Citra (326). The Villages also is reporting 58 cases.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager’s daughter once jailed for threatening neighbors with shotgun back behind bars

A Villager’s daughter who was jailed in September for allegedly pointing a shotgun at her neighbors is back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Suspected thief arrested after fourth shoplifting spree at Target in The Villages

A suspected thief was arrested after his fourth shoplifting spree at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood teenager arrested with loaded 9mm gun in front pocket of his shorts

A Wildwood teenager was arrested with a loaded 9mm gun in the front pocket of his shorts.
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman arrested after sneaking into man’s home to take bath

An Oxford woman was arrested after allegedly sneaking into a man’s home to take bath.
Read more
Crime

Man driving on revoked license arrested after caught behind wheel in Wildwood

A man driving on a revoked license was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel in Wildwood.
Read more
News

Southside Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance

The Southside Recreation Center and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Hope the rescue dog brings joy to home in The Villages

Hope the rescue dog is bringing joy to a home in The Villages. Tell us your pet’s story at [email protected] Be sure to attach a photo.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,306FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
64.6 ° F
66.2 °
64 °
37 %
1.6mph
1 %
Tue
66 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
69 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
51 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment