Bicycle clubs in The Villages try to promote safety

To the Editor:

The recent Letter to the Editor shows the need for more information for drivers regarding the problems of slower moving vehicles (bikes) on public roads.

Being so much slower it is often necessary to go from the far right to take a left turn off a busy road. It is difficult for a car in the left lane (passing lane) to see a bike to the right of a car ahead of that car in the right lane. To avoid being run over the bicyclist tries to get in the left lane shortly before the intended left turn. Going slower means it may appear the bike is being reckless, but in reality it is an attempt to survive safely on busy two-lane roads and rotaries. The two bicycle clubs try to teach the safest methods to ride in the Villages and takes every opportunity to educate Village drivers in order to protect over 1,000 plus members.

Dean Nicholson

Village of Monarch Grove