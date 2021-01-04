Monday, January 4, 2021
64.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Bicycle clubs in The Villages try to promote safety

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The recent Letter to the Editor shows the need for more information for drivers regarding the problems of slower moving vehicles (bikes) on public roads.
Being so much slower it is often necessary to go from the far right to take a left turn off a busy road. It is difficult for a car in the left lane (passing lane) to see a bike to the right of a car ahead of that car in the right lane. To avoid being run over the bicyclist tries to get in the left lane shortly before the intended left turn.  Going slower means it may appear the bike is being reckless, but in reality it  is an attempt to survive safely on busy two-lane roads and rotaries. The two bicycle clubs try to teach the safest methods to ride in the Villages and takes every opportunity to educate Village drivers in order to protect over 1,000 plus members.

Dean Nicholson
Village of Monarch Grove

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Where is the leadership when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that leadership is sorely lacking when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reader responds to Bart Zoellner’s letter on ‘showboat Gov. DeSantis’

A Palm Breezes reader responds to Bart Zoellner’s recent Letter to the Editor, which was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 rollout.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

New sewer charge in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda South resident sounds the alarm about a new “sewer use” charge in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reader has message for Villagers who called COVID-19 a hoax

A reader all the way from Colorado has a message for Villagers who called COVID-19 a hoax.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Something has to be done about reckless bicyclists

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that something has to be done about reckless bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sense of entitlement in The Villages

A woman from Willow Oaks, in a Letter to the Editor, says she’s happy she didn’t buy a home in The Villages and is horrified at Villagers’ sense of entitlement.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Motor homes in The Villages

A Village of Hacienda resident attempts to correct a previous letter writer who commented on motor homes in The Villages. Read her response.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,306FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
64.4 ° F
66 °
62 °
50 %
0.3mph
0 %
Mon
64 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
69 °
Fri
63 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment