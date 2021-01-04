Brian Keith Lane, age 51, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Massachusetts, passed away on December 25, 2020, at Leesburg Hospital. He was born on September 22, 1969, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, and is the beloved son of Robert and Susan Lane, of North Carolina.

He was a proud father to his two daughters, Kristen Lane and Samantha Opila of Massachusetts, and grandfather to his little buddy Tristen. He also leaves behind one brother, Christopher Lane and his wife Angela Lane, and two nephews, Travis and Kyle Lane all of North Carolina. Brian loved the beach, Harley Davidson motorcycles, playing pool, and watching NASCAR, hockey, and football. We can remember him for always having a good time and smiling no matter what he was doing. Brian was loved and will be missed by many friends and family.

Per Brian’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts.