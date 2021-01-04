Monday, January 4, 2021
Gail Cooper Wilson

Staff Report

Gail Cooper Wilson

Gail Cooper Wilson, “GB” passed away at home January 2, 2021 in Fruitland Park, Florida.

Gail was born June 16, 1928 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and grew up in Rahway, New Jersey. Gail graduated from Rahway High School and attended Southern Union and Auburn University. Gail worked at the City of Auburn, Alabama as the Payroll and Personnel Director and worked on the Mayor’s Planning Council.

Gail has two children Skipper Wilson (Judy) of Fruitland Park, Florida and Sue-Ellen Cooper Hendrix (Steve) of Huntsville, Illinois. Gail has 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and a caregiver named Sabrina.

Gail was a talented artist, a die-hard Auburn Football fan, loved to golf, did Prison Ministry and was loved by all that knew her.

