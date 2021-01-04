Hope the rescue dog brings joy to home in The Villages

Hope the rescue dog is bringing joy to a home in The Villages.

Richard and Lou Ann Rest found Hope at the Leesburg Humane Society.

“She has come a long way from the day she was rescued. She has fit into our lives perfectly,” Lou Ann said.

She is grateful to the Leesburg Humane Society and what they do to rescue dogs like Hope.

“If anyone is looking for a place to donate money please give to them so they can continue to help the animals,” she said.

Tell us your pet’s story at [email protected]. Be sure to attach a photo.