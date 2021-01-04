Man driving on revoked license arrested after caught behind wheel in Wildwood

A man driving on a revoked license was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel in Wildwood.

Mauro Valdez, 52, of Dade City, was driving a silver Volkswagen at 8:21 a.m. on New Year’s Eve southbound on Main Street when a check of the license plate showed the registered owner of the vehicle did not have a driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Valdez gave police a Virginia driver’s license which had been issued several years ago. He admitted he has been living in Florida for the past 16 years.

Officers found that his Florida driver’s license had been revoked and a seize tag order issued in 2019.

Valdez was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.