Oxford woman arrested after sneaking into man’s home to take bath

An Oxford woman was arrested after allegedly sneaking into a man’s home to take bath.

Kylie Alayne Cunningham, 20, was found at about 7 p.m. Sunday inside the guest bathroom at the home in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she did not have water at her home and had entered the man’s home to take a bath. Cinder blocks had been stacked outside an open window, providing access to the home.

Several no trespassing signs had been prominently posted at the man’s home and when contacted by phone, he said no one was allowed inside the residence.

Cunningham was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.