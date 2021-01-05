Tuesday, January 5, 2021
22 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as massive spikes reported

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 has claimed 22 more local residents as Florida and the tri-county area both reported massive spikes in new cases of the deadly virus.

Eighteen of the latest fatalities lived in Lake County, while four were residents of Marion County. They are among the 947 local deaths, the 22,515 in Florida and the 356,203 across the country.

Sumter County announces online registration for COVID-19 vaccines

All told, Florida is reporting 1,392,123 cases – an increase of 15,431 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,367,778 are residents. A total of 66,174 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,535 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 22,515 deaths and 63,882 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 232 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages for a total of 9,600. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 87 for a total of 2,502;
  • Leesburg up 49 for a total of 2,680;
  • Summerfield up 33 for a total of 1,135;
  • Lady Lake up 17 for a total of 941;
  • Belleview up 17 for a total of 769;
  • Wildwood up 13 for a total of 724;
  • Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 443;
  • Oxford up 7 for a total of 322; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 84.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 41,176 – increase of 549
  • Deaths: 947
  • Hospitalizations: 2,753

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,508 – increase of 105
  • Deaths: 122
  • Hospitalizations: 385
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,328), Coleman (774), Wildwood (724), Bushnell (598) and Oxford (322).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 16,697 – increase of 214
  • Deaths: 336
  • Hospitalizations: 1,007
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,413), Leesburg (2,680), Eustis (1,399), Mount Dora (1,288) and Tavares (1,240). The Villages also is reporting 115 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 18,971 – increase of 230
  • Deaths: 489
  • Hospitalizations: 1,361
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (14,137), Summerfield (1,135), Dunnellon (840), Belleview (769) and Citra (335). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

