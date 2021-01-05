Tuesday, January 5, 2021
36-year-old resident of The Villages to face re-exam after multi-vehicle crash

Meta Minton

A 36-year-old resident of The Villages will face a re-examination of her driver’s license after a multi-vehicle crash that left her in an emotional state.

A 36-year-old resident was at the wheel of a car which caused a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lady Lake.

Danielle Kristen Tice, who lives at 8254 SE 177th Winterthur Loop, was driving a 2012 Chevy Cruze at 4:30 p.m. Monday on South Old Dixie Highway when she “abruptly accelerated” and struck the rear of a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by 74-year-old Sandy Forester of Leesburg, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Tice then crossed the center line into the path of head-on traffic, forcing a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 37-year-old Paul Childs over a curb and off the roadway.

Tice’s vehicle then swerved to the right, striking the Subaru Outback a second time. Tice, who said she had blacked out, was “emotional and crying,” the report said. She was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. She was ordered to seek a re-examination of her driver’s license. Tice’s vehicle and the Subaru Outback were towed from the scene.

