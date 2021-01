Chessie is a two-year-old Shorkie who lives with David and Sandy Fuller.

She loves going for a 1.5-mile run alongside David Fuller in his medical scooter and greets other pups and people as she makes her journey to the mailbox.

Chessie recently passed her AKC Canine Good Dog test and hopes to attend agility training this month and eventually become a therapy dog.

